Archdiocese of Manila to hold second collection for typhoon victims

All parishes in Manila were instructed to hold a second collection for those who were affected by Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."

In a circular released by Cardinal Jose Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, he ordered Manila parish priests and chaplains to hold a second collection during all Masses on Saturday evening, 26 October, and the whole day of Sunday, 27 October.

"My heart and prayers go out to all those affected by Typhoon Kristine, particularly in Bicol Region and Quezon Province," Advincula said.

He also thanked the churches and homes that opened their doors to shelter those who were affected by "Kristine."

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the churches and homes that opened their doors to accommodate those affected. The solidarity among Christians is deeply felt in times like these," the prelate added.

All collections will be remitted to the Accounting Office of the Arzobispado de Manila on or before 30 October.

Advincula likewise announced that the Second Collection for Prison Awareness will be moved to 3 November.

The social arm of the Archdiocese of Manila earlier released P1.2 million as initial aid for Bicol dioceses that were severely devastated by the typhoon.