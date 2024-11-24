Immaculate Conception celebration moved

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) announced that the celebration of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception will be moved to 9 December 2024.

The decision was made due to a conflict with the Second Sunday of Advent, which also falls on 8 December.

According to liturgical norms, the Sunday celebration takes precedence over the solemnity.

“During all Masses and the Liturgy of the Hours on the evening of 7 December and the whole day of 8 December, the liturgy of the Second Sunday of Advent will be celebrated,” the RCAM said in a memorandum signed by Vice Chancellor Fr. Carmelo Arada.

Despite the date change, the Immaculate Conception remains a holy day of obligation, meaning Catholics are required to attend Mass and abstain from work or business.

The Vatican’s Dicastery on Legislative Texts has clarified that the Immaculate Conception will still be observed as a holy day of obligation on its transferred date.

The RCAM urged the faithful to participate actively in the liturgical celebrations and to deepen their understanding of the significance of the Immaculate Conception.