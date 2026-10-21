The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is preparing to launch a four-digit hotline that workers can use to report labor-related complaints, possibly within the next 10 days.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Wednesday, 21 October, that the proposed hotline, 1530, was designed to be easy to remember, drawing inspiration from the country's traditional paydays on the 15th and 30th of each month.

“Napakaganda ng hotline na ilalabas ko at matatandaan po ng lahat 'yan,” Tolentino said during a radio interview.

The hotline is expected to provide workers with a more accessible channel for raising workplace concerns and seeking assistance from the labor department.

Tolentino said technical preparations, including the hotline's network infrastructure, were still underway.

The labor chief also hopes to launch the service alongside four labor advisories outlining measures employers and workers should take during extreme heat associated with El Niño.

The planned advisories are expected to provide guidance on workplace safety as rising temperatures pose potential health risks, particularly to employees working outdoors.