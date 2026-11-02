Cabuyao firefighters provide first aid to cemetery visitors

A Cabuyao City Fire Station responder checks a cemetery visitor’s blood pressure during the station’s Oplan Kaluluwa 2026 deployment at Barangay Mamatid Public Cemetery in Cabuyao City, Laguna. Photo courtesy of BFP Cabuyao City Fire Station

CABUYAO CITY, Laguna — Firefighters provided first aid assistance and distributed fire safety information to visitors at Barangay Mamatid Public Cemetery as part of the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Oplan Kaluluwa 2026.

In its 2 November report, the Cabuyao City Fire Station said personnel were deployed to help ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Personnel assisted individuals needing first aid and handed out information leaflets to promote fire prevention awareness among cemetery visitors.

The deployment was led by Cabuyao City Fire Marshal Chief Insp. Dan Romulo A. Caceres, under the supervision of Laguna Provincial Fire Marshal Senior Supt. Rowena H. Golod.