Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino highlights the role of golf tourism in strengthening Philippines-Malaysia ties during the Berjaya-Malaysia Friendship Open 2026 press conference in Manila on 30 October 2026.

The Berjaya-Malaysia Friendship Open 2026 will bring together around 288 golfers from the diplomatic, government and business communities on 28 November at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga, with all proceeds earmarked for charitable and community programs.

Organized by Malaysia Friendship Golf (MYFG), the tournament aims to strengthen ties between the Philippines and Malaysia while raising funds for vulnerable communities affected by natural calamities and disasters.

Steven Khaw, chairman of MYFG and the Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Philippines Inc. (MCCI), said the event goes beyond sports by creating opportunities for partnerships and community support.

“This tournament is more than a golf event. This is a platform for friendship, partnership, and meaningful community impact,” Khaw said during the press conference.

He said last year's tournament raised about P1.5 million, which funded corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities throughout 2026. The organizers aim to build on that effort, with 100% of the funds raised this year going to CSR programs under the Embassy of Malaysia and MCCI.

Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino said the tournament offers participants an opportunity to strengthen relationships while contributing to communities in need.

“Every swing that golfers will take on November 28 contributes directly to rebuilding lives and helping communities recover,” he said.

Castelino added that the initiative also supports education and community resilience, noting that previous CSR activities benefited schools and other institutions, as well as communities affected by natural disasters.

The tournament coincides with the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairship and Malaysia's Visit Malaysia Year 2026-2027 campaign. Castelino said the event could also help promote golf tourism, drawing visitors from Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries to Philippine golf courses.