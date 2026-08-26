The groups said pork imports reached 610 million kilograms in 2023, rising to 774 million kilograms in 2024 and a record 891 million kilograms in 2025.

From January to June this year, Department of Agriculture data showed imports had already reached 455.38 million kilograms, they said.

“At this rate, we can expect a total importation of almost 1 billion kilograms of pork at the end of the year. Should this happen, what will happen to the local hog sector?” the groups said in a joint statement.

They added that the figures do not include smuggled pork entering the country.

The groups attributed the surge partly to lower pork tariffs maintained through executive orders, most recently Executive Order 62, which extends the reduced rates until 2028.

Pork tariffs currently stand at 15 percent for imports within the minimum access volume and 25 percent for those outside the quota, down from the previous rates of 30 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

“Reference values being used by the Bureau of Customs also remain low. This is the reason why imported pork can be sold at even lower prices,” the groups said.

They claimed the lower reference values also cost the government billions of pesos in potential tariff collections that could otherwise support the recovery of the hog sector.

The groups cited Republic Act 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act, which provides for tariff collections from imported pork to support the livestock industry through the Animal Industry Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ANCEF).

‘Cripple’ local industry

The groups warned that the impact of declining local hog production could extend beyond raisers to other parts of the agricultural supply chain.

They said hog production accounts for 14.47 percent of the value of agricultural production, with backyard raisers making up the majority of the industry. Semi-commercial and commercial farms account for about 25 percent.

“Our local hog industry comprises 14.47 percent of agriculture's value of production. Hog producers are primarily composed of backyard raisers, with only 25 percent of the industry being shared by semi-commercial and commercial farms,” the groups said.

They warned that corn, rice and coconut farmers, feed millers, veterinary medicine and vaccine manufacturers, and equipment suppliers could also suffer if the domestic hog industry weakens further.

“The collapse of the hog industry will not only make a dent, but will inevitably affect and cripple these industries in this multi-billion-dollar value chain, and eventually destabilize rural communities,” they said.

The groups called on the government to restore pork tariffs to 30 percent for in-quota imports and 40 percent for out-quota shipments, saying the move would help limit imports and increase collections for ANCEF.

They also sought the immediate implementation of RA 12308, including the use of ANCEF for vaccination procurement, hog repopulation and feed development.

The groups likewise called for the resumption of African swine fever vaccination to help contain the disease and accelerate the recovery of the domestic hog industry.