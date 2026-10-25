NCRPO to deploy 13,084 personnel for Undas; 625 to augment forces

Officers from the Quezon City Police District inspect the Novaliches Public Cemetery in Novaliches Proper, Quezon City in observance of Oplan ‘Ligtas Undas’ on Sunday.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy 13,084 personnel across Metro Manila for this year's Undas observance, with 625 additional officers from regional support units tapped to reinforce security in cemeteries, transport terminals and other areas expected to draw large crowds.

NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Hazel Asilo said police preparations are guided by anticipated crowd movements, with authorities identifying locations where large gatherings and traffic congestion may require additional security personnel.

“Ang paghahanda ngayon ay nakasentro sa ating inaasahang paggalaw ng ating mga kababayan sa susunod na araw,” she said.

“Tinitingnan natin kung saan lugar ang mga posibleng magkakaroon ng malalaking pagtitipon, pagsisikip ng trapiko at kung saan kailangan palakasin natin ang ating police presence,” Asilo added.

The deployment will cover cemeteries, columbaria, memorial parks and transport terminals, as well as residential communities where houses may be left unattended as families travel to their home provinces or visit their departed loved ones.

Police will also monitor transport terminals for a possible increase in passengers, particularly on 1 November, which falls on a Sunday and could prompt more people to travel to their provinces for the long weekend.

“Depende sa ating magiging assessment, day-to-day assessment natin, lalo pa at alam naman natin na weekend ang November 1 so possibility na mas maraming dumagsa sa ating terminals para umuwi ng kanilang probinsya kasi nga long weekend,” Asilo said.