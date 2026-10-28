The Department of Education (DepEd) is preparing schools for possible water shortages during the looming El Niño, with the agency seeking the help of water concessionaire Maynilad to promote conservation measures nationwide.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said DepEd met with Maynilad on 27 October to secure water-saving tips and educational materials that will be distributed to schools as the country braces for hotter and drier conditions.

“We met with Maynilad so may mga tips sila sa atin, meron din silang mga literature na i-distribute sa eskwela,” Angara said in an ambush interview Wednesday.

He said the materials, which are currently written in English, are being translated for nationwide distribution.

Angara warned that schools should not be complacent despite adequate water supply at present, as prolonged dry conditions could put pressure on available resources.

“Although ngayon maganda ang supply ng tubig, baka pagdating ng mas mainit na panahon, ang El Niño, maubusan na tayo,” he said.

DepEd has also coordinated with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) as part of its preparations for possible water supply disruptions.

Angara recalled that water levels had previously fallen to dangerous levels during periods of unfavorable weather, bringing water providers close to suspending services, although he said the country was still far from that situation.

He cited the school's installation of metal detectors and coordination with police, who arrived within two minutes during the inspection.

The education chief also urged parents to participate in DepEd's Kaagapay program, which seeks to involve families in addressing school security, mental health concerns and students' use of the internet.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier warned that a strong to very strong El Niño is currently affecting the tropical Pacific and is expected to persist until the first quarter of 2027, with its effects potentially extending through the first half of the year.