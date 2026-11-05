Maynilad Water Services Inc. reported a 10.2% increase in net income to P12.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher billed water volume, customer growth and improved operational efficiency.

The water concessionaire's unaudited consolidated revenues rose 3.5% to P28.6 billion from P27.7 billion in the same period last year. Billed volume increased 2.8% to 423.3 million cubic meters, while billed connections grew 1.5% to 1.59 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 5.1% to P20.1 billion, with its margin improving to 70.3% from 69.2%. Maynilad attributed the improvement to lower water losses and continuing cost-efficiency measures.

The company said net income growth was also supported by lower interest expenses and higher interest income, which offset increased operating costs.

Maynilad invested P19.5 billion in capital expenditures during the period, up 5.1% from P18.6 billion a year earlier. The spending covered water and wastewater infrastructure, network reliability, production facilities and customer service improvements.

Service coverage reached 95.2%, while 24-hour water availability at a pressure of seven pounds per square inch covered 94.5% of its service area. Non-revenue water, or water lost before reaching customers, declined to 29.3% as of September from 32.8% a year earlier.

Wastewater coverage also improved to 95.7% from 90.4%, with sewerage coverage rising to 27.7% and sanitation coverage reaching 68%.

“While water supply risks and elevated inflation continue to shape the operating environment, we remain focused on strengthening our water supply resilience and improving network reliability,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.