The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) plans to coordinate with Metro Manila’s water concessionaires to explore using rainwater collected in detention basins as a source of potable water.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said Thursday, 27 August, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the agency to coordinate with Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. on redirecting water collected in detention basins to their treatment facilities.

“Papatulong tayo sa mga water concessionaires natin na kunin nila ‘yung tubig na maiimbak natin para magamit for potable water,” Dizon said.

(We will ask our water concessionaires to help us collect the water that will be stored so it can be used for potable water.)

“So ireredirect ‘yun sa mga treatment plants ng Maynilad at Manila Water,” he added.

(So the water from the detention basins will be redirected to the treatment plants of Maynilad and Manila Water.)

Dizon said the proposal could allow detention basins to serve a dual purpose: reducing flooding while providing an additional raw water source for household use after treatment.

“‘Yung tubig na maiimbak natin hindi naman masasayang at itatapon na lang natin sa mga estero,” he said.

(The water we store will not simply go to waste and be discharged into estuaries.)

“So matutulungan na natin ‘yung mga kababayan natin sa pagbaha at the same time magagamit pa natin ‘yung tubig na ‘yan para sa household use,” he added.

(So we can help our countrymen with flooding while at the same time using that water for household purposes.)

Dizon made the remarks during an inspection at EDSA-Balintawak, where the DPWH is looking at measures to address persistent flooding.

He also announced plans to construct a detention basin near the Andres Bonifacio Monument, with NLEX Corp. set to assist in the project.

“We are very happy to announce that and very thankful to announce that NLEX Corp. will help us build it,” Dizon said.

“We are looking at, depende sa right of way na makukuha natin, maybe at least half of the one in BGC,” he added.

(We are looking at, depending on the right of way we can secure, maybe at least half the size of the one in BGC.)

Dizon said the proposed facility could help address flooding not only along EDSA but also in areas extending toward G. Araneta Avenue.

“Very important ito because it solves not just the EDSA flooding here but also all the way down to G. Araneta,” he said.

The Quezon City government is assisting the DPWH in designing the proposed detention basin and securing the necessary right of way.