Matibag welcomes Pulong Duterte’s cyberlibel complaint

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Friday, 23 October, welcomed the cyberlibel complaint filed against him by Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte.

“It’s good that he is going to the fold of justice,” Matibag told reporters at the NBI.

Duterte filed cyberlibel complaints before the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday against Matibag, dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. and several media personalities.

Matibag said that once he receives and reads a copy of the complaint-affidavit filed by Duterte, “sagutin natin kung ano ‘yung iutos ng piskalya.”

(We will respond as directed by the prosecutor's office.)

As for Duterte’s accusations that Matibag maligned the lawmaker’s family, the NBI chief said “the one that will determine would be the prosecutor’s office and the court eventually.”

The NBI is investigating claims made by Gracioso, including allegations that Duterte received suitcases containing P100 million in cash from former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Matibag said he had only made public updates on the NBI’s ongoing investigation into Gracioso’s claims.

“I am doing my job,” he maintained.