Lacson: Bato higher risk of arrest overseas than in the Philippines

Fugitive senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa could face more trouble if he decides to seek asylum overseas due to the nature of the arrest warrant that was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said.

The senator explained that since the order to arrest him was issued by an international tribunal, a potential destination to evade authorities overseas was limited at best as compared to locally issued warrant.

“If he goes overseas, he’s more exposed, he could be easily captured. If his warrant came from the Philippines, he can go to a country that had no extradition treaty and has a long process for the application of asylum,” Lacson explained.

“But if your warrant is from the ICC, you can’t go anywhere, you’re safer here in the Philippines,” he added.

The sentiments of the senator come amid intensified efforts from law enforcement agencies to serve the warrant of arrest against Dela Rosa for his alleged involvement in the crimes against humanity case of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa was last seen publicly at the Senate on 14 May, hitching a ride from fellow senator Robin Padilla before being dropped off at an undisclosed location in Makati City.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in previous press briefings that they had information that the senator was in Mindanao, protected by an armed group.

With the intel at hand, Remulla warned that the potential arrest of Dela Rosa could be violent and lead to the loss of thousands of individuals.

A P50 million bounty has since been floated as a reward for any individual that could point to the exact whereabouts of Dela Rosa.

Lacson, along with other lawmakers, have called for any attempts to arrest the fugitive senator to be peaceful and for his colleague to be afforded due process.

On the matter of due process, Lacson pushed back on notions from the public that pointed out the irony in affording the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief with the very right that was deprived from the victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK).