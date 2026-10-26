Ejercito files ‘Bantay Budget Act’ to boost CSO participation in budget process

Photo courtesy of Senate of the Philippines﻿ / Facebook

Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sen. JV Ejercito filed a bill on Monday seeking to formalize the involvement of civil society organizations (CSOs) in the budget process undertaken by Congress.

In the bill, titled the “Bantay Budget Act,” Ejercito sought to ensure transparency throughout deliberations on the national budget through CSO participation.

“In the interest of transparency, CSO participation shall be a component in the preparation and authorization of the annual national budget,” the bill read.

On the same day, the Senate conducted a dialogue with budget watchdogs on the proposed budget after concluding its subcommittee- and committee-level discussions with government agencies.

Once the committee finalizes its report, the budget will undergo further deliberations in plenary when regular sessions resume on 9 November.

Under the proposed measure, civic groups would be required to submit applications for accreditation to participate in a hearing day dedicated to hearing their concerns.

The measure would also grant the groups access to copies of budget proposals, budget-related issuances, stenographic notes of hearings, and committee reports from Congress.

Ejercito underscored in his bill the 1987 Constitution’s recognition of the vital role of people’s organizations in nation-building and decision-making.

Despite this recognition, the senator pointed out that CSOs had little to no access to the budget process.

“At a time when public trust in the management of government resources must be strengthened, we must ensure that transparency is not merely promised, accountability is not merely demanded and public participation is not merely symbolic,” he said.

Aside from Congress, Ejercito also authored a measure seeking to strengthen the role of CSOs in local government planning by requiring assemblies twice a year.

The bill, titled the “Grassroots Participatory Budgeting Act,” emphasizes the need to strengthen the “bottom-up budgeting mechanism” in local and national planning.