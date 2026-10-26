Motorists hitting the road for the Undas holidays will have to dig deeper into their pockets as diesel prices climb for the second straight week, adding to travel costs ahead of the annual cemetery visits and provincial exodus.

Diesel prices will increase by another P1.20 per liter starting Tuesday, bringing the cumulative hike over the past two weeks to P3.80 per liter.

Gasoline users, meanwhile, will get some relief as pump prices fall by P0.30 per liter, extending the two-week rollback to P4.60 per liter. Kerosene prices will rise by P0.50 per liter.

Also read BUSINESS ADVISORIES Gasoline climbs as diesel gets relief The common price of premium gasoline in Metro Manila could approach P100 per liter starting tomorrow as another round of fuel price…

Also read BUSINESS Gasoline climbs as diesel gets relief The common price of premium gasoline in Metro Manila could approach P100 per liter starting tomorrow as another round of fuel price…

The latest diesel hike comes as thousands of Filipinos prepare to travel for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, putting additional pressure on fuel expenses for private motorists, buses and other diesel-powered vehicles.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas noted that renewed tensions in the Middle East have pushed global oil prices higher amid fears of further supply disruptions.

“Oil ended the week sharply higher due to heightened concerns that renewed US-Iran hostilities and escalating attacks that threatened Saudi Arabia’s production infrastructure and alternative export routes will cause further disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East,” Bellas said.

The latest adjustment means motorists filling a 50-liter diesel tank will shell out an additional P60 this week, or P190 more compared with prices two weeks ago.

Gasoline users, on the other hand, will save P15 on a 50-liter fill-up this week, bringing their total savings over the past two weeks to P230.

Based on prevailing Metro Manila prices for 13 to 19 October and the subsequent adjustments, diesel prices are estimated to range from P89.50 to P100 per liter, with a common price of P95.20.

Regular gasoline (RON 91) prices are estimated at P74.60 to P93.47 per liter, with a common price of P83.30.

Gasoline with a 95-octane rating could sell for P75.40 to P98.20 per liter, while premium RON 97/100 gasoline is estimated at P80.23 to P100.80 per liter.

Diesel Plus prices are estimated to range from P94.50 to P103.97 per liter, while kerosene could sell for P114.50 to P145.84 per liter.