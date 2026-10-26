Alden Richards: ‘At the end of the day, I am a good person’

Kapuso actor Alden Richards has delivered a powerful message about kindness, integrity and self-worth, declaring that no amount of criticism can take away the goodness he believes he carries in his heart.

Speaking during the Hero For All 2026 awards ceremony on Sunday, October 25, the actor emphasized the importance of remaining compassionate and choosing to do what is right, regardless of how others perceive one’s character.

In an emotional and thought-provoking speech honoring 20 Filipino heroes, Alden expressed his conviction that being a good person is something worth celebrating rather than hiding.

“If there’s one thing I’m proud of, sabihin niyo nang mayabang ako. Pero alam ko at the end of the day, I am a good person. No one can take that away,” Alden declared.

His statement comes amid online discussions concerning his public image, although the actor did not directly address any particular controversy during his speech.

Instead, Alden focused on the importance of personal values and the responsibility of individuals to make the world a better place through everyday acts of kindness.

“Ang paggawa po ng mabuti at pagpili sa paggawa ng mabuti ay libre po sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos. Be good, so the world could be a little good at the end of the day,” he told the audience.

The actor stressed that material possessions, fame and public recognition may come and go, but a person’s genuine goodness remains something that cannot easily be taken away.

“If there’s one thing na hindi mananakaw sa inyo ng kahit sinuman, ’yun po ’yung kabutihan ng puso,” he continued.

Alden also encouraged people to recognize their own positive qualities and take pride in their efforts to help others.

“You can be proud to tell the world that you’re a good person. Please be proud of that fact,” he said.

Known for his philanthropic activities and involvement in various charitable initiatives, Alden has frequently used his celebrity platform to promote compassion, generosity and social responsibility.

His appearance at the Hero For All 2026 ceremony provided another opportunity to highlight these values while paying tribute to Filipinos whose contributions have made a difference in their communities.

For Alden, kindness should never be measured by popularity or public approval. Rather, it should be reflected in the decisions people make and the way they treat others.

His remarks also served as a reminder that maintaining one’s principles can be challenging, especially for public personalities whose actions and statements are constantly subjected to scrutiny.

Although some observers may interpret his declaration as a response to criticism surrounding him, Alden’s speech centered on a broader message of self-respect, kindness and remaining faithful to one’s convictions.

Ultimately, the actor encouraged everyone to practice goodness without expecting anything in return.

And while opinions about celebrities may change, Alden made it clear that he remains confident in the values he chooses to uphold.