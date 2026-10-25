MMSU researchers win 15 awards at regional R&D symposium

Researchers from Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) won 15 awards across multiple categories at the 38th Regional Symposium on R&D Highlights (RSRDH) and the 4th Joint Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Symposium held on October 14 to 16 at the WCC Aeronautical and Technological College in Binalonan, Pangasinan.

Twelve MMSU studies received recognition in the oral research and development paper and poster categories, as well as the professional category of the International Conference on Interdisciplinary Education, Research, and Development (ICIEERRD).

The events brought together researchers and development practitioners from Region 1 to present studies and innovations supporting regional development and sustainability.

The 38th RSRDH carried the theme “Research to Resilient: Advancing AANR Innovations for Sustainable Ilocos Region,” while the 4th Joint RDI Symposium focused on “Converging Research, Development, and Innovation for a Resilient and Sustainable Ilocos Region.”

MMSU President and Ilocos Agriculture, Aquatic and Resources Research and Development Consortium (ILAARRDEC) Regional Research and Development Consortium (RRDC) chairperson Dr. Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. urged researchers to translate scientific knowledge into practical solutions that address community needs.

“Let us continue to transform knowledge into innovations that respond to the needs of our people and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future for the region,” Manzano said.

Nathaniel Alibuyog, MMSU vice president for Research, Development and Innovation and ILAARRDEC consortium director, meanwhile, highlighted the consortium's role in promoting research collaboration and scientific excellence.

He said the broad participation in the symposium demonstrated the continuing value of collaboration and resource sharing among institutions, practitioners, and communities in pursuing common development goals.

Among MMSU's top-performing studies was Jericho Prades' research on the biochemical characterization of Philippine garlic cultivars using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, mineral profiling, and alliinase gene expression. The study placed first in the oral research paper category and third in the accompanying poster category.

Lemuel Ray Balloyan's study on the probiotic potential of Lacticaseibacillus paracasei subsp. paracasei SCA72564 from Philippine yam through whole-genome analysis placed second in oral research paper.

Maingelline Vivit's research on the microencapsulation of crude extract from Dillenia philippinensis using spray-drying technology for oral dosage forms secured third place in oral research paper and second place in the accompanying poster category.

In oral development paper, Christian Rafael's presentation, “From Science to Wellness: Advancing Sustainable Probiotic Food Innovation at MMSU,” won first place.

Dionisio Bucao placed second with his presentation on strengthening intellectual property and technology business management offices for innovation and technology commercialization in Ilocos.

Lei Frances Ribac's presentation on the MMSU Agri-Aqua Technology Business Incubator Dap-Ayan's efforts to turn agricultural and aquatic innovations into enterprises won third place in oral development paper and third place in the accompanying poster category.

Abegel Joson also secured second place in oral development poster for the study “Pannakaisaknap ti Panagmula iti MMSU-Off-Season a Kamatis iti Ilocos Norte,” which focused on promoting the cultivation of off-season tomatoes in the province.

In oral research poster, Clarita Palacio's “Vintar Multiplier: A Game-Changer for Shallot Farmers” won first place, while Jeremy Christian Santiago's study on the multi-trait performance evaluation of Bolinao native chicken breeder families placed third.

Two accompanying posters also secured first place. Alecsis Villarin's presentation on sustaining the multiplication of quality garlic planting materials through tissue culture and bulbil methods won in the oral research category, while Mark Stephen Ballog's study on advancing community-based rabies prevention and control toward a rabies-free Ilocos Norte topped the oral development category.

In the professional category, Marinique Guerrero's oral paper, “Development of a Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Saltern Prototype for Small- and Large-Scale Salt Production in the Philippines,” placed second.

MMSU said the awards reflect its commitment to its SUCCEED Agenda, particularly its priorities on catalytic and impact-driven research and innovation and comprehensive community service.