EastMinCom holds naval drill to mark Surigao Strait battle

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and US Indo-Pacific Command have completed a major Bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the West Philippine Sea, showcasing joint naval, air, and coast guard drills, while the Philippine Navy’s BRP Miguel Malvar joins multinational RIMPAC 2026 air defense exercises en route to Hawaii.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) conducted Exercise Surigao Sentinel 2026 on Sunday, October 25, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Surigao Strait.

In a statement, EastMinCom said the naval exercise also aimed to strengthen territorial defense capabilities and operational readiness in support of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

Before dawn on October 25, 1944, the waters of Surigao Strait witnessed a historic naval engagement that helped protect Allied landings on Leyte and advance the liberation of the Philippines.

Part of the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf, the Battle of Surigao Strait saw Allied naval forces under Rear Adm. Jesse B. Oldendorf defeat an advancing Japanese force attempting to enter Leyte Gulf from the south.

Through successive torpedo boat and destroyer attacks, followed by concentrated cruiser and battleship gunfire, Allied forces successfully blocked the Japanese advance.

Remembered as the last battleship-to-battleship engagement in naval history, the battle demonstrated the importance of preparation, effective coordination and the integrated use of naval capabilities.

Eighty-two years later, its lessons remain relevant to the Philippines' continuing responsibility to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime interests.

EastMinCom said Exercise Surigao Sentinel 2026 honors this legacy by strengthening the military's preparedness to defend the country's territory.

The exercise integrates regular and reserve forces, interagency coordination, and humanitarian and civic action initiatives to demonstrate how defense preparedness and strong partnerships contribute to national security and community resilience.