PNP to hunt fake news peddlers on Marcos’ health

The Philippine National Police will assist in the investigation and case build-up against individuals spreading false information about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s health, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Friday.
Nartatez said the PNP, through its Anti-Cybercrime Group, will coordinate with other agencies to identify and hold accountable those behind the disinformation.
“There is no absolute freedom in the use of social media. Those who ignore the responsibility that comes with posting and sharing content should be ready to face accountability,” he said.
The Presidential Communications Office earlier debunked claims that the President is ill, stressing that he remains in good health.
PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said the spread of false information was intended to destabilize the government, adding that complaints could be filed against those responsible.
“While the PNP fully respects the freedom of expression of every Filipino citizen, we believe that this is also a responsibility, which must be taken seriously. I remind our kababayan that spreading fake news is punishable under Philippine laws,” Nartatez said.
The PNP also urged the public to verify information before sharing it online and to report false content.