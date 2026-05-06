A shared journey

Bloggers are a welcome phenomenon. They provide alternative viewpoints to the public and contribute to the broader conversation about press freedom. The challenges they face, including censorship and threats to their safety, mirror those experienced by traditional journalists.

Throughout my 40 years in journalism, I’ve witnessed and experienced threats against media professionals and organizations. They can be mild to life-threatening, with incidents of censorship, legal harassment and even violence becoming more prevalent nowadays.

Tyranny leads to the decline of press freedom. The spread of fake news erodes the truth and when these two issues collide, the consequences can be dire. It can lead to a cycle of misinformation and oppression and leave the public so confused about what is real and what is not, eroding trust in legitimate news sources.

There are times when those who accuse others of spreading “fake news” are actually the ones spreading misinformation themselves, while the authorities responsible for addressing the issue target only certain individuals at specific times. This is called selective enforcement, which not only undermines public trust in these authorities but also allows misinformation to persist unchallenged, undermining the integrity of public discourse.

There have been cases in which the government has accused legitimate reporting of being fake news, thereby misleading the public into believing false narratives. Thus, credible journalists and news organizations now encounter even greater challenges in reporting accurately.

Fake news is now being used to suppress dissent and hamper genuine investigative work. The tactic shifts blame and avoids responsibility by alleging that critics, not they, are spreading misinformation. As a result, they deflect attention from their own actions or statements.

Given the challenges to good, truthful journalism, there should be greater media literacy, critical thinking, and a steadfast commitment to the truth. For this to happen, news organizations must constantly improve and uphold press freedom.

The government must provide an environment where investigative reporting can thrive and protect journalists from harassment and violence. A safe environment is needed to uncover the truth and hold powerful entities accountable.

By upholding journalistic integrity, the government is not just safeguarding journalists and media practitioners from physical harm — it is fulfilling an important duty to preserve the foundation of democracy.

Journalists who can work freely can expose misinformation and encourage the open exchange of ideas. When people are well-informed about what’s happening around them, they can help create positive change and improve things for everyone.

The quest for truth is a shared journey; you either go willingly or abandon the light that leads towards enlightenment. The choice is always yours.

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