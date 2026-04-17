Fake news peddlers may face charges, arrest — Palace

She clarified that sanctions would apply only to those violating the law by spreading fake news.

“Lahat po na nag-spread ng fake news. We are talking about fake news. We are not curtailing anybody’s freedom of expression. Hindi po saklaw. At hindi po iyon ang pinipigilan natin,” Castro said. “Only those spreading fake news.”

She added that the Presidential Communications Office has endorsed three vloggers for further investigation over alleged fake news posts.

“If there will be a case to be filed against them, then they should be held liable for that,” Castro said.

Earlier, the PCO, Department of Information and Communications Technology and Department of Justice signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen coordination against fake news, disinformation and AI-generated deepfakes.

The agreement, signed by Acting PCO Secretary Dave Gomez, DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda and Acting Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida, seeks a whole-of-government approach against false information that threatens public safety, national security and democratic institutions.

On 15 April, the DOJ said it was evaluating three Facebook accounts endorsed by the PCO for prosecution over fabricated health claims against Marcos.

Vida said his office would rule on the cases within 10 days of receiving the endorsement.