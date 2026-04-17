Fake news peddlers may face charges, arrest — Palace

Possible criminal charges, civil damages and arrest warrants await vloggers spreading fake news, especially false claims targeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro warned.
“Kung ano man ang kanilang ginagawa, they should face the consequences. Unang-una, kung gumagamit naman tayo ng kaisipan, ang mga fake news peddlers ay hindi na dapat ito wina-warningan. Alam naman nila na mali ang kanilang ginagawa. So, warning, hindi ito ang nararapat na salita para sa kanila,” Castro said during a briefing in Iloilo City.
“Alam nila ang ginagawa nila. Alam nila na mali ang ginagawa nila. Alam nila na naninira lamang sila,” she added.
Castro said those spreading fake news may be held liable for damages, cyber libel and dissemination of false information that disturbs public order.
She clarified that sanctions would apply only to those violating the law by spreading fake news.
“Lahat po na nag-spread ng fake news. We are talking about fake news. We are not curtailing anybody’s freedom of expression. Hindi po saklaw. At hindi po iyon ang pinipigilan natin,” Castro said. “Only those spreading fake news.”
She added that the Presidential Communications Office has endorsed three vloggers for further investigation over alleged fake news posts.
“If there will be a case to be filed against them, then they should be held liable for that,” Castro said.
Earlier, the PCO, Department of Information and Communications Technology and Department of Justice signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen coordination against fake news, disinformation and AI-generated deepfakes.
The agreement, signed by Acting PCO Secretary Dave Gomez, DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda and Acting Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida, seeks a whole-of-government approach against false information that threatens public safety, national security and democratic institutions.
On 15 April, the DOJ said it was evaluating three Facebook accounts endorsed by the PCO for prosecution over fabricated health claims against Marcos.
Vida said his office would rule on the cases within 10 days of receiving the endorsement.