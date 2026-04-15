PCO endorses 3 social media accounts to NBI over alleged fake news on Marcos health

“The PCO submitted the endorsement of its narrative report on three social media accounts perpetuating fake news or misinformation about the health of the president,” Martinez said.

He noted that one of the recurring false narratives online involved claims that Marcos was ill, which the government has repeatedly denied.

“So one of the fake news being perpetuated, rampantly and prevalently recently… is the health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. And so to put a stop to this, a narrative report was endorsed to the DOJ,” he added.

The PCO identified the accounts as those operated under the names Eloy Bugris, The Queen of Revelations, and Regundola Ping and Craig Anderpal, based on information provided by the PCO.

When asked about the background of the account holders, Ramirez said they describe themselves as ‘vloggers’ who allegedly promote various causes, including content claiming the President has a medical condition.

The DOJ said the content of the posts was considered malicious and misleading.

“We can’t say what their motive is, but one thing is certain, malicious po ang pag-release ng fake news na ito,” Martinez said.

He clarified that the endorsement submitted by the PCO is not a formal criminal complaint, but rather a referral that will be evaluated by the DOJ before being transmitted to the NBI for investigation.

“The DOJ cannot be a formal complainant or private complainant. The PCO has endorsed it to us, and in turn, the DOJ will refer it to the proper investigative agency, which is the NBI,” he said.

The NBI is expected to review the submitted materials to determine whether there is sufficient basis to file criminal charges against those involved.

Martinez added that similar actions had been taken in previous cases involving misinformation, including reports about a supposed national energy emergency.

The PCO-led newly launched interagency framework is intended to ensure faster response against the spread of false information online, particularly content that could mislead the public on sensitive national issues.

The DOJ said the referral will be acted on “as soon as possible,” though no specific timeline was provided for the start of the NBI investigation.

“At the soonest time po no. Once it's with us, wala na pong gagawin diyan ang DOJ except to refer it to the NBI,” Martinez said.