Thieves smash SUV window, steal gadgets in Los Baños

Laptop, tablet and other belongings taken while owner eats at restaurant

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Thieves smashed the window of a parked sport utility vehicle and stole gadgets and other belongings while its owner was eating at a restaurant in Barangay Lalakay on Friday, 23 October, police said.

According to the Los Baños Municipal Police Station, the victim parked his Isuzu MU-X at the Max’s Restaurant parking lot along the National Road at around 3:30 p.m.

When he returned at about 4 p.m., he discovered that the rear left passenger-side window had been broken and several belongings were missing.

Police listed the stolen items as an Apple MacBook, a Samsung tablet, bank books containing ATM cards, a traveling bag, house keys, books and car keys.

Restaurant staff reported the incident by telephone, prompting the dispatch of mobile patrol officers and an investigator to the scene.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage to identify those responsible and trace their movements.