Tanauan school targeted by online stabbing threat

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas — Police are investigating an online threat to stab students of Tanauan City Integrated High School in Barangay Trapiche on Friday, 23 October.

According to the Tanauan City police report, the threatening message appeared on the Facebook page “TANAUAN BATANGAS-JOB HIRING” and specifically targeted people at the school.

A teacher saw the post at around 9 a.m. and forwarded it. The matter was personally reported to the police station at about 1:10 p.m.

Police said coordination with students, teachers and school officials led investigators to identify a Grade 10 student as a person of interest.

The initial report did not establish who controlled the account that published the threat or announce any arrest.

No class suspension was declared, according to police.