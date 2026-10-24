From the Camino to open roads of Spain, France

After days of walking the Camino, it was a different kind of pilgrimage, one that allowed us to discover more of the spiritual heritage of Europe.

I missed my column last week, but for a good reason. After completing our Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, Lyn and I continued our European adventure with our pastoral leaders, Kiril and Binky Caral. What followed was another journey, this time on rented four wheels across the beautiful landscapes of Spain and France.

Little did I know that this would become my longest driving experience in a foreign country.

Our journey began in Santiago de Compostela, where we had just completed our pilgrimage. From there, we drove 624 kilometers to Azpeitia, the birthplace of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus.

We had lunch at Puerto de Cudillero, a coastal community with colorful houses on the hills. After days of walking the Camino, it was a different kind of pilgrimage, one that allowed us to discover more of the spiritual heritage of Europe.

In Azpeitia, we stayed at a very beautiful hotel, the Larranaga Hotel, an 18th-century farmhouse converted into a hotel and restaurant. We wished we could have stayed for another night. The owner, Maria, even prepared breakfast for the guests. We strongly recommend this place for those visiting Azpeitia.

From Azpeitia, we proceeded to San Sebastian, covering 42.2 kilometers. We stayed there for two nights, giving ourselves time to rest and enjoy the city before continuing our journey to Lourdes, France.

The 209-kilometer drive to Lourdes brought us to one of the world’s most important Catholic pilgrimage destinations. On the way, we stopped at St. Jean Pied de Port for lunch and got our Camino credentials. It is the second most popular starting point of the Camino Francés.

Kiril, Binky and Lyn climbed the Citadelle while I just lingered at the foot of the fortress. In Lourdes, we attended Mass, got and drank the water, visited the grotto, and joined the procession of pilgrims in the evening.

I was particularly surprised by the number of participants and the many countries they represented. Seeing people of different nationalities united in prayer was a powerful reminder that faith transcends borders, languages, and cultures.

From Lourdes, we began our long drive back to Madrid, covering another 562 kilometers. Along the way, we stopped for lunch at Zaragoza and visited the Cathedral-Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar. It was good to be back after three years. We were lucky to have visited the basilica with the kids in the latter part of 2023.

When we added up the distances, we had covered a remarkable 1,437.4 kilometers in four days. Kiril and I took turns behind the wheel, sharing the responsibility of navigating unfamiliar roads and keeping ourselves alert, especially regarding speed limits and roundabouts throughout the journey.

What impressed me most was the quality of the highways in Spain and France. Driving was generally smooth and comfortable, with clearly marked roads and well-maintained infrastructure.

On major highways like the autovías, the speed limit could reach 120 kilometers per hour, while in smaller towns, it dropped to 50 or even 30 kilometers per hour. The contrast was striking and demonstrated how road rules could accommodate efficient travel while protecting people in residential areas.

As someone who has spent years in public service, I could not help but appreciate how good infrastructure, disciplined motorists, and respect for traffic regulations contribute to a better travel experience.

The roads themselves became a reminder that development is not measured only by the construction of infrastructure, but also by how well it serves the people. Credit cards are even accepted as payment for toll fees.

Of course, driving such long distances in an unfamiliar country was not without its challenges. It required concentration, patience, careful navigation and, above all, cooperation. I was grateful to Kiril for sharing the driving duties and plotting our routes and stopovers every day, and to our wives for making the journey memorable.

Looking back, our Camino pilgrimage was not just about completing the walk from Sarria to Santiago. It became an opportunity to discover new places, deepen our faith, and strengthen friendships.

Sometimes, the most meaningful journeys do not end when we reach our destination. They continue along the open road, through unfamiliar towns, across national borders, and into experiences we never expected.