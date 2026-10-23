Residential lots in San Mateo carry minimum bids ranging from ₱330,200 to ₱951,660

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will offer 132 residential lots in San Mateo, Rizal, through electronic public bidding on 25 and 26 November 2026, with minimum bid prices starting at ₱330,200. (PDIC logo)

RIZAL — The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will auction 132 residential lots in San Mateo, Rizal, through electronic public bidding on 25 and 26 November 2026.

The properties, located in Terraza del Sol Subdivision in Barangay Silangan, have minimum bid prices ranging from ₱330,200 to ₱951,660.

In a statement released Thursday, 22 October, the PDIC said interested buyers may submit their bids through its online Assets for Sale portal beginning 9 a.m. on 25 November until 1 p.m. on 26 November.

The opening of bids is scheduled for 2 p.m. on 26 November.

The electronic auction is open to qualified buyers who complete the required registration through the PDIC bidding platform.

Prospective participants may access the property listings, bidding procedures, documentary requirements and other relevant information at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

The PDIC emphasized that the residential lots will be sold on an "as-is-where-is" basis, requiring prospective buyers to verify the properties' physical condition, ownership records and legal status before placing their bids.

Individuals or organizations participating through authorized representatives must also submit the appropriate Special Power of Attorney or Secretary's Certificate, as applicable.

The state deposit insurer said proceeds from the sale of its corporate assets will be credited to the Deposit Insurance Fund, which finances valid deposit insurance claims.

Interested buyers may contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 or email pad@pdic.gov.ph for further information.