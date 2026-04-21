Leonen: PDIC, PhilHealth funded bulk of 2024 UAs

Leonen raised the figures as he interpellated Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe, pressing the government on the origins and treatment of the controversial funds embedded in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Berberabe, however, clarified that similar funding sources are not indicated in the 2025 and 2026 GAAs. She also noted a shift in how unprogrammed appropriations are being financed in subsequent budgets.

The solicitor general also distanced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from the release of such funds, arguing that no prior approval from the chief executive is required.

She explained that the GAA itself grants authority to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) secretary to approve and implement releases under unprogrammed appropriations.

Berberabe noted that during the preparation of the 2024 and 2025 national budgets, the DBM was led by former Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

The High Court is currently tackling consolidated petitions questioning the constitutionality and transparency of unprogrammed appropriations, which critics argue may allow discretionary spending outside the regular appropriations framework.