Insured deposits up 41 percent in 2025 – PDIC

Total insured deposits in the Philippine banking system surged by about 41 percent to P5.2 trillion in 2025, driven largely by the doubling of deposit insurance coverage and sustained growth in bank deposits, according to data from the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC).

The increase, equivalent to roughly P1.5 trillion from the P3.7 trillion level in 2024, exhibits the impact of the expanded maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC), which was raised to P1 million from P500,000 effective 15 March last year.