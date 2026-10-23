Calabarzon police undergo uniform, grooming inspection

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Police Regional Office 4A checked its personnel’s uniforms and grooming during its monthly rank inspection for October 2026 at Camp BGen. Vicente P. Lim in this city.

PCol. Meliton A. Salvadora Jr., acting chief of the regional staff, led the inspection to assess compliance with the Philippine National Police’s “Tamang Bihis” policy, particularly the proper wearing of uniforms and placement of accessories.

Personnel wore the prescribed Pixelized Field Service Uniform, with commissioned officers wearing Marine Caps and noncommissioned officers wearing Bullcaps.

Before the inspection, the regional office conducted personnel accounting to verify the presence of its personnel and ensure accountability.

PRO 4A said regular inspections reinforce discipline, proper grooming and professionalism, supporting officers’ readiness to perform their duties.