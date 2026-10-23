Batangas police arrest most wanted person facing 13 falsification cases

Police arrested a provincial-level most wanted person facing 13 falsification cases in Balayan, Batangas, on Thursday, 22 October.

The accused, identified only as alias “Lea,” was apprehended in Barangay Carenahan at around 6 p.m., according to the Police Regional Office 4A.

Personnel from the Balayan Municipal Police Station served warrants covering 11 counts of falsification of public documents and two counts of falsification of private documents.

The cases were docketed as Criminal Case Nos. 2026-1281 to 2026-1291 for the public document charges and Nos. 2026-1292 to 2026-1293 for the private document charges.

The warrants were issued by Judge Jasmine Perez Panganiban-Rocafort of the Municipal Trial Court in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Recommended bail was set at P36,000 for each case, the police report said.