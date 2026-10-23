Alitagtag residents get access to PSA services

PSA brings civil registry, ID services to Alitagtag Mobile outlet accepts requests for birth, marriage and death certificates

Residents of Alitagtag, Batangas gained access to civil registry documents and National ID registration through a mobile service conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority on 20 October.

In a release dated 23 October, PSA CALABARZON said its Batangas office brought the Civil Registration System Mobile Outlet and National ID registration services to the municipality to reduce residents’ need to travel to PSA offices.

The mobile outlet accommodated requests for birth, marriage and death certificates, subject to applicable requirements and service availability.

Eligible residents were also given the opportunity to register under the Philippine Identification System, or PhilSys.