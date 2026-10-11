Tagle becomes first Filipino dean of Cardinals

Tagle currently serves as pro-prefect of the Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Dicastery for Evangelization. He succeeds Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who has served as dean since 2020.

The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV had approved Tagle’s appointment.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has been appointed dean of the College of Cardinals, becoming the first Filipino to hold the position.

The Diocese of Imus said that Tatay Manning’s remains currently lie in state at the Cases Hall of the Bishop’s Home in Imus, Cavite.

The Church’s Code of Canon Law states that the College of Cardinals assists the pope collectively when convened to address matters of major importance and individually through the various offices its members hold, particularly in the daily governance of the universal Church.

The College of Cardinals is also responsible for electing the pope in accordance with the provisions of special law.

With his appointment, Tagle will assume the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Ostia while retaining his existing title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano.

The suburbicarian dioceses are dioceses in the vicinity of Rome traditionally assigned as titles to cardinal bishops.

The Code of Canon Law provides that “the cardinal dean holds as his title the Diocese of Ostia together with the other church he already has as a title.”

Meanwhile, Re will assume the title of dean emeritus of the College of Cardinals while retaining the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Sabina-Poggio Mirteto.