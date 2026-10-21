PWD shot in Dasmariñas; neighbor arrested

A 34-year-old construction worker with a speech disability was wounded in a shooting in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on 20 October, prompting the arrest of his neighbor, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and was taken to the Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas. Police listed him in stable condition.

Dasmariñas police learned of the incident at about 8:15 p.m. after the hospital reported receiving a patient with a gunshot wound.

With assistance from his mother, the victim told investigators that he was heading home from work when his neighbor approached him at close range and allegedly shot him.

Police identified the arrested suspect only as “Poldo,” a 55-year-old laborer.

Investigators said the two had a previous personal dispute, although the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.

Police reported recovering a .38-caliber revolver containing four live rounds and one spent cartridge case.