San Fernando City Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag presides over the 4th Quarterly and 10th Monthly meeting of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, where the creation of a Local El Niño Task Force was approved to lead the city's preparedness and response against the anticipated dry spell.

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city government has established a Local El Niño Task Force to strengthen preparations for a possible prolonged dry spell through the end of the year.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag announced the initiative during the fourth quarterly and 10th monthly meeting of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

The task force will coordinate weather monitoring, emergency preparedness and responses among local government offices and concerned agencies.

"We do not wait for a crisis to strike before we act. Early and proactive preparation is our best defense against the challenges brought by changing weather patterns," Caluag said.

The mayor assured concerned agencies, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, of the city's support in maintaining operational readiness.

Meanwhile, the City of San Fernando Water District said no major supply interruptions were expected because the city's water supply primarily comes from groundwater sources.

However, the water district urged residents to conserve water amid forecasts of below-average rainfall.

"While our water supply remains secure, every drop counts. Conserving water today ensures we have enough for tomorrow," it said.

The CDRRMC also reviewed disaster preparedness and recovery programs, including the utilization of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.