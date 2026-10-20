The House prosecution panel will wait for a formal subpoena from the Office of the Ombudsman before turning over evidence presented during Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

Lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro said Tuesday, 20 October, that the panel considered it best to await an official directive before transmitting its records to the anti-graft body.

Luistro nevertheless welcomed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla's interest in examining the evidence, stressing that accountability mechanisms extend beyond impeachment proceedings.

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“When we say transparency and accountability it does not pertain only to the impeachment process,” Luistro said.

Her remarks followed Remulla's disclosure on 16 October that the Ombudsman was gathering and evaluating evidence presented during the impeachment trial for possible legal action against Duterte.

The Ombudsman is particularly interested in allegations involving the Vice President's handling of confidential funds.

Remulla also said his office would coordinate with House prosecutors to obtain records, including evidence that had not been presented during the trial.

“At this point, we welcome the pronouncement of the Ombudsman that they are interested to look into, even the evidence of the prosecution,” Luistro said.

The prosecution rested its case on 13 October following the presentation of evidence related to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which concerns alleged unexplained wealth.

The Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to resume on 9 November after a three-week break for national budget deliberations.