Cristy Fermin dares Claudine Barretto to prove merit of cyber libel case

Showbiz commentator Cristy Fermin dared actress Claudine Barretto to prove that her planned cyber libel complaint against her has legal merit.

This came after Barretto’s camp sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fermin and her co-host Rommel Chika over their recent online remarks about the actress’ mental health and hospitalization.

“Wow! Big words! Ipakukulong daw niya ako? Siguruhin niyang may merito ang kasong isasampa niya sa piskalya pa lang!” Fermin recently told Bandera, an online publication.

“Jusko, ano ba? Nakakahiyang kaso ito! Gawin niya at makikita niya ang ayaw niyang makita!” Fermin added.