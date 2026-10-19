Claudine Barretto to file cyberlibel complaint against Cristy Fermin, Rommel Chika

Claudine Barretto is set to visit the National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, 20 October, to file a cyberlibel complaint against Cristy Fermin and her online co-host, Rommel Chika (Rommel Villamor).

DJ Jhai Ho read Barretto’s statement on Kalurks, an online show, last Sunday, 18 October.

According to the report, Barretto is taking legal action over remarks allegedly made by Fermin concerning her personal life and health. These reportedly included claims that Barretto has bipolar disorder, that her sister Gretchen Barretto financially supports her, and that she underwent hospitalization to have cosmetic procedures.

“Pinalagan ni Claudine ang mga sinabi ni Cristy na diumano, meron siyang bipolar disorder, na binubuhay siya ng kanyang kapatid na si Gretchen Barretto, at nagpa-ospital siya para magparetoke,” DJ Jhai Ho reported.

The report added that Barretto had repeatedly asked Fermin to stop making such remarks, but the alleged comments continued.

“Ayon kay Claudine, ilang beses na siyang nakiusap kay Cristy na tantanan na siya, pero hindi pa rin tumitigil. Ito na raw ang kanyang last straw.

“She leaves me with no option. Hindi ko siya uurungan kahit na makiusap pa siya,” DJ Jhai Ho added.

The show also displayed a “Final Demand to Cease and Desist” letter sent to Fermin and Rommel Chika by Barretto’s legal counsel, Atty. Lance Abrahm Mateo of Canero, Manalo, Mateo & Partners Law Office.

The letter identified a video uploaded to Fermin’s YouTube profile as the subject of Barretto’s complaint.