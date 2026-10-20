ACUTE shortage A problem that has bedeviled Philippine education for decades — the lack of classrooms, as shown in this file photo — continues to challenge the country four years into the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The government’s 2026 classroom program has failed to adequately match allocations with shortages in several municipalities, while delays in construction have held back the delivery of school facilities, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) said.

In an analysis of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) classroom allocation plan, EDCOM 2 found that only 45.2% of the 332 local government units (LGUs) with the largest estimated classroom deficits were also among the top recipients of planned allocations.

Seven of the 10 municipalities with the largest classroom allocations for 2026 received more classrooms than their estimated shortages, based on 2023 data, EDCOM 2 found. Several other municipalities with larger deficits remained short of the facilities needed to accommodate their learners.

In Cavite, Maragondon was allocated 272 classrooms against an estimated shortage of 64. Tanza received 448 classrooms despite a deficit of 869, while Naic was allocated 356 against a shortage of 631.

The commission also found disparities based on municipal income. Only 55% of fifth-class municipalities received allocations under the 2026 program, compared with 91% of first-class municipalities.

Thirty of the country’s 66 fifth-class municipalities received no allocation despite having a combined shortage of 356 classrooms. Six of these municipalities are in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, including areas in Basilan, Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi, as well as the Special Geographic Area municipalities of Old Kaabakan and Pahamuddin. Together, the six have a shortage of 163 classrooms.

DepEd has targeted 18,950 classrooms for construction this year through projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), local governments, civil society organizations and public-private partnerships.

EDCOM 2 estimates that 68,147 additional classrooms are needed to ease congestion in 4,492 schools with more than 50 learners per classroom.

Another 52,871 classrooms are needed to eliminate double and triple shifting in 1,889 schools, while 6,808 more are needed in 2,677 schools that substantially rely on makeshift classrooms.

Construction delays

Beyond the distribution of funds, EDCOM 2 raised concerns over delays in DPWH-led classroom construction.

Of the P21.45 billion allocated for 6,000 classrooms under the 2026 program, only P1.87 billion, covering 533 classrooms, had reached the award or near-award stage during the Senate hearing. Another P7 billion, covering about 2,000 classrooms, had been advertised for procurement.

EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark R. Yee said the government must ensure that classroom funding is directed to areas where shortages are most severe.

“We commend DepEd’s extraordinary efforts in mobilizing different routes for classroom construction. However, we also highlight the need for strategic and responsive allocations to ensure that these resources go where they are most needed,” Yee said.