Speaker Dy hails PBBM for extending EDCOM II mandate

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III on Thursday, 5 March 2026, hailed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for signing a law extending the work of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), saying the move ensures that major reforms to improve Philippine education will continue and deepen in the coming years.

On 4 March, President Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) No. 12315, extending EDCOM II’s mandate beyond its initial three-year term for another two years to allow further research, consultations, and oversight of education reforms.

The speaker said the law reflects the shared commitment of Congress and the Marcos administration to sustain long-term reforms in the education sector.

“Ang paglagda ng Pangulo sa panukalang magpapalawig sa EDCOM II ay malinaw na patunay ng iisang paninindigan ng Kongreso at ng administrasyon: seryoso tayo sa reporma sa edukasyon,” Dy said in a statement.

The Speaker from Isabela said the extension ensures reforms already underway will be completed and strengthened.

“Hindi ito simpleng extension. Isa itong malinaw na mensahe na ang mga repormang sinimulan ay kailangang tapusin, palalimin, at tiyaking may pangmatagalang epekto sa buhay ng ating mga mag-aaral, guro, at pamilya,” he said.

He also underscored the resolve of the House of Representatives to support education reforms not only through legislation but also through sustained funding.

The 2026 General Appropriations Act provided a historic allocation of more than P1.3 trillion for education—the largest in the country’s history—covering programs for basic education, higher education, and technical-vocational training.

“Ipinapakita ng Kongreso ang determinasyong ito hindi lamang sa batas, kundi pati sa pondo—sa pagbibigay ng pinakamalaking badyet para sa edukasyon sa kasaysayan ng bansa. Dahil naniniwala tayo na ang tunay na puhunan ng bayan ay ang edukadong Pilipino,” he said.

RA 12315 directs EDCOM II to pursue policy reforms aligning curricula, teaching methods, and assessments with global standards. The commission was also tasked to address gaps in school infrastructure, learning resources, and teacher training.

The measure further requires updating the national education agenda to integrate emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and green solutions.

The speaker said the commission ensures education policies are grounded on real conditions nationwide.

“Sa EDCOM II, sinisiguro nating ang mga desisyon sa edukasyon ay batay sa datos, karanasan, at aktwal na pangangailangan sa buong bansa. Ito ang tamang hakbang, sa tamang panahon, para sa kinabukasan ng ating kabataan."