EDCOM II mandate extended under new law

Acidre, who serves as co-chairperson of EDCOM II, thanked the President for signing the measure into law on 4 March, saying the extension ensures continuity in addressing long-standing challenges in the education sector.

“We thank President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for recognizing the importance of sustained education reform and for supporting the continued work of EDCOM II,” Acidre said.

He also acknowledged the leadership and collaboration of fellow EDCOM II co-chairpersons Rep. Roman Romulo of the House of Representatives, Sen. Bam Aquino and Sen. Loren Legarda of the Senate, as well as EDCOM II Executive Director Karol Mark Yee, whose work has helped steer the commission’s research, consultations and policy development.

Acidre likewise recognized the contributions of congressional commissioners involved in shaping the commission’s policy recommendations and legislative reforms, including Rep. Zia Alonto-Adiong, Rep. Steve Solon and Rep. Anna Victoria Tuazon.

He also expressed appreciation to Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Shirley Agrupis and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara for supporting efforts to advance reforms across the education sector.

“Education reform requires a whole-of-government approach. The progress of EDCOM II reflects the cooperation of our education agencies, our commissioners, and the many stakeholders committed to strengthening the system,” Acidre said.

Under the law, EDCOM II will continue to work closely with key agencies, including the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Labor and Employment, to advance reforms across basic education, higher education and technical-vocational training.

Acidre said the extension will help sustain momentum in improving learning outcomes, strengthening teacher development, modernizing governance in education institutions and aligning the education system with national development priorities.