Rodante Orbillo, one of 18 alleged bagmen who first came forward in February, told the anti-graft court's Third Division that the cash was delivered by associates of former congressman Zaldy Co.

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez allegedly received about P1 billion in cash through more than 100 suitcases delivered to his residences between 2023 and 2024, a witness testified before the Sandiganbayan.

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During Romualdez's bail hearing in his plunder case, Orbillo identified a residence along McKinley Road in Forbes Park, Makati City, as one of the alleged delivery destinations.

Asked by Associate Justice Ronald Moreno how many suitcases were used, Orbillo estimated that more than 100 were involved.

He testified that 10 deliveries were made to the McKinley residence, while two other properties allegedly received cash shipments.

These included a residence along Narra Avenue in Forbes Park, where 17 suitcases were reportedly delivered, and a property along Aguado Street near Malacañang, which allegedly received seven suitcases.

Orbillo's account echoed earlier testimonies from alleged bagmen George Villalon, Johnny Buduan, Gil Navidad and Christopher Esquivel, who also identified the properties as purported cash delivery destinations.

The witness further claimed that he once overheard a telephone conversation involving Co's wife, Mylene, during which Romualdez's staff were reportedly described as angry because the delivered amounts were insufficient.

Cash packed in bundles

Associate Justice Karl Miranda questioned Orbillo about how the alleged cash was packed and arranged inside the suitcases.

Orbillo testified that the money was organized into bundles worth P1 million each.

He identified John Paul Estrada and Mark Tecsay as staff members allegedly responsible for transferring the money into suitcases at Co's residence in Valle Verde, Pasig City.

When asked how he knew the suitcases contained cash, Orbillo claimed he could recognize its smell and had eventually grown tired of it.

Orbillo became the fifth alleged bagman to testify during Romualdez's ongoing bail hearings in the plunder case.