San Juan City Science High School suspended face-to-face classes on Monday, 19 October, after reporting a rise in flu cases among students, shifting to online and distance learning to allow campus disinfection and sanitation.

“Due to the rising number of flu cases in our school, face-to-face classes will be shifted to FLEX-IT (Online/Distance Learning) on October 19, 2026 (Monday) to give way to thorough campus disinfection and sanitation,” the school said in an advisory.

Face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 20, except for students who continue to experience flu-like symptoms.