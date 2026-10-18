Gun, P50K stolen from pickup in Laguna

A handgun and about ₱50,000 in cash were stolen from a pickup truck parked along Manila East Road in Barangay Bagumbayan, Paete, Laguna, on 17 October, police reported.

According to the Paete Municipal Police Station, the vehicle owner parked his black Toyota Hilux beside the road at about 2 p.m.

When he returned, he discovered that the right passenger window had been broken and his black belt bag was missing.

The bag contained a Glock 26 9mm handgun, approximately ₱50,000 in cash and assorted identification cards.

Police received a report of the theft at about 5 p.m. and dispatched personnel to investigate.