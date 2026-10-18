Genteelhome bridges cultures with Bigkis Collection

Derived from the Filipino term for ties or bonds, the collection is the result of an ambitious partnership among celebrated Southeast Asian designers: Singaporean Keat Ong, Malaysian Lai Sew Hong, Thai Eggarat Wongcharit and Filipino Ivy Almario.

Following its successful showcase at Maison&Objet in Paris, genteelhome’s Bigkis Collection has made its highly anticipated return to Manila FAME.

Derived from the Filipino term for ties or bonds, the collection is the result of an ambitious partnership among celebrated Southeast Asian designers: Singaporean Keat Ong, Malaysian Lai Sew Hong, Thai Eggarat Wongcharit and Filipino Ivy Almario.

Together, they crafted a collection that highlights how design bridges cultures, communities and creative minds through exceptional craftsmanship.

In an interview with the Daily Tribune, genteelhome founder Katrina Blanca de Leon shared insights into the development of the collection, emphasizing the brand’s longstanding identity as a hub for artistic collaboration.

“We’ve carefully chosen these designers who share the same values as we have in genteelhome,” she said.

Discussing the partnership, she described the creative environment as both dynamic and cooperative.

“The process is interesting because it’s collaborative [and] playful. We share ideas, our playbook, and how we create pieces,” she said.

De Leon noted that the collective input of the designers helped refine the collection’s final aesthetic.

Rather than viewing manufacturing challenges as obstacles, de Leon embraced them as opportunities for innovation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a roadblock but more on like an open door for learning,” she said.

She further noted, “With our limitations in the Philippines, some of the materials were not available but we were able to come up with different material alternatives.”

For de Leon, the true reward of the collaboration extends far beyond the furniture and decor.

“We built friendship along the way. I found mentors, through our collaborators,” she said.

For her, the experience was more than just work. It was also an opportunity to learn from accomplished designers.

“It’s me being able to learn from these experts,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude for the experience, she added, “Being part of their minds is something I am truly blessed with, for me that’s more than the output.”