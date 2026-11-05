STARS AND SUN. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Jalen Green poses with Filipino-American visual artist Gori Bautista during the team's celebration of the 2026 Filipino Heritage Month.

Hailing from Valenzuela before paving his own way in Arizona, Filipino-American visual artist Gori Bautista of the GORILABORATORY proudly brought Filipino art to the international stage once again as he designed the jerseys for this year’s Phoenix Suns’ Filipino Heritage Night.

“It's really huge for me. Basketball is everything in the Philippines, and I grew up with it. I never imagined I would design a jersey for the Phoenix Suns,” Bautista told DAILY TRIBUNE in a message.

Bautista and the NBA team’s partnership started way back in 2022, where he recalled that the Suns reached out to him after finding his gorilla character art shirt and started their collaboration in 2023 with their AAPI Month shirts.

“Before I started on the first design, I researched everything about the Philippines — the landmarks, foods, and tattoos. I even studied Baybayin. I can say the first one was challenging because I had never designed a jersey before,” the visual designer said.

“The only challenge for me on the second one was to create a design that was better than the first one,” he added.

Asked if he felt any pressure in dealing with the project, Bautista denied and said that he focused on doing the design as he aims to do the “best” Filipino Heritage jersey for the Filipino-Americans in Arizona.

Admittedly a “die-hard” fan of PBA team Barangay Ginebra and the "The Fast and the Furious" duo of legends Mark Caguioa and Jayjay Helterbrand, this is a full-circle moment for Bautista who worked hard enough to bridge visual arts to the game.

Down to the details

“Every detail means something,” Bautista explained.

The Baybayin on the back reads "Ang Lambak," which means "The Valley," as the team represents Salt River Valley while the number 63 is the Philippine country code and the classic three stars and the sun logo.

The Phoenix Suns' jersey for the 2026 Filipino Heritage Month. Photo courtesy of Nico Madrid through Gori Bautista.

He also added his gorilla character who is playing basketball while wearing slippers and the patterns include famous landmarks in the country alongside old tribal tattoo designs.

“To see so many Filipinos in the crowd wearing a jersey I designed — that is something I will never forget. It proved that Filipino artists belong on the biggest stage,” he shared.

“Your roots are your strength”

Before continuing his artistic campaign in Arizona, Bautista knew that he had the heart for art at the age of six, where he drew his own version of his comic books which was inspired by the popular anime trends of the 90s.

In 2009, he pursued street art where he painted on the streets of his hometown, Abalos, Marulas, Valenzuela, before moving to Arizona in 2017 to continue making art with the touch of the nation he left.

Gori Bautista poses with his masterpiece. Photo courtesy of Kim Covert through Gori Bautista.

He also encouraged younger generations to continue creating and practicing while also acknowledging and incorporating your roots to your work.

“Bring who you are into your work, and enjoy every moment of the journey,”