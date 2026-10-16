Nikko Natividad calls out parents of child urinating outside his cafe
Actor-turned-entrepreneur Nikko Natividad reposted a photo of a child urinating outside his cafe after the child’s parents tagged him in their social media post, drawing his attention to the incident.
“Pinicturan niyo muna bago niyo pigilan?? Ano kaya gusto niyong maramdaman ko sa ganito? Matutuwa ako?” the actor captioned his Facebook post.
Natividad expressed confusion over why the boy’s parents had tagged him in the post.
“Alam kong bata yan at hindi ako galit sa bata pero yung ipost nyo at itag niyo pa ko eh ‘PROUD’ pa kayo na makita ko,” he wrote.
The actor also voiced concern that the incident could lead to customer complaints about the smell of urine outside his establishment.
“Pag nareklamo naman kami ng mapanghe hindi naman sa inyo ang balik kundi sakin at sa negosyo namin,” he said.
What upset Natividad further was being tagged in the parents’ post.
“Kung si Daniel Padilla kaya may ari nyan ipopost nyo parin kaya yan? Parang prinopromote niyo pa na pwede nyo ako ganyanin,” he wrote.
The child’s parents later messaged Natividad and asked him to delete his post, prompting another response from the actor.
“Minessage niya ako ngayon at hindi ako pwede magreply sakanya (naka-private na). Bakit ko daw pinost, burahin ko daw. Unang una, ale, kayo ang nag-post at hindi ako. Naka-mention pa nga ako. Rinepost ko lang. KUNG HINDI KA NAGPOST PAPALAGPASIN KO NAMAN. Proud pa nga kayo na pinost yan imbis na mag-PM sakin at mag-sorry, ginawa nyong katatawanan,” he clapped back.