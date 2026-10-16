Nikko Natividad calls out parents of child urinating outside his cafe

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Nikko Natividad reposted a photo of a child urinating outside his cafe after the child’s parents tagged him in their social media post, drawing his attention to the incident.

“Pinicturan niyo muna bago niyo pigilan?? Ano kaya gusto niyong maramdaman ko sa ganito? Matutuwa ako?” the actor captioned his Facebook post.

Natividad expressed confusion over why the boy’s parents had tagged him in the post.

“Alam kong bata yan at hindi ako galit sa bata pero yung ipost nyo at itag niyo pa ko eh ‘PROUD’ pa kayo na makita ko,” he wrote.

The actor also voiced concern that the incident could lead to customer complaints about the smell of urine outside his establishment.