Nikko Natividad seeks prayers for wife’s emergency surgery

What was supposed to be a joyful birthday celebration in Singapore turned into a heartbreaking ordeal for actor and television personality Nikko Seagal Natividad and his wife after an unexpected medical emergency revealed a dangerous pregnancy complication.

In an emotional Facebook post, Nikko shared that he and his wife had traveled to Singapore to celebrate her birthday. However, their vacation took a frightening turn when she was rushed to the emergency room.

The couple unexpectedly discovered that she was already six weeks pregnant. Their excitement over the pregnancy was overshadowed by the devastating news that she had an ectopic pregnancy, a potentially life-threatening condition in which a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus.

According to Nikko, doctors advised that his wife undergo immediate surgery because of the serious risks associated with her condition.

“Pumunta kame ng singapore para mag celebrate ng birthday ni misis. Sinugod sya sa ER. Hindi namin alam na 6weeks na pala syang pregnant,” he wrote.

“Wala kaming choice kung di pa operahan sya agad agad dito sa SG dahil delikado daw at ectopic pregnancy sya,” he continued.

Aside from the fear surrounding his wife’s medical condition, Nikko also expressed his grief over losing their unborn child.

“Nakakalungkot dahil syempre nawalan kami ng anak. Pero ang dasal ko ngayon maging ok si wife,” he shared.

The actor’s emotional message reflected the painful situation facing the couple as they dealt with the loss of their baby while hoping for his wife’s safe recovery.

Adding to his anxiety was the length of time his wife had reportedly spent inside the operating room.

Nikko revealed that six hours had already passed when he posted his message, but his wife had yet to emerge from surgery.

“6hrs na hindi parin sya lumalabas operating room,” he wrote, expressing his concern as he waited for news about her condition.

With uncertainty surrounding the situation, Nikko turned to social media to seek emotional and spiritual support from their loved ones.

“Sa mga kaibigan pamilya namin we need your prayers,” he appealed, accompanied by praying hands and a heart emoji.

An ectopic pregnancy is a serious medical emergency when complications such as internal bleeding occur. Because the pregnancy cannot develop normally outside the uterus, urgent medical treatment may be necessary to protect the mother’s life.

For Nikko, the unexpected ordeal has transformed what should have been a memorable birthday getaway into one of the most difficult experiences for their family.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, his immediate concern remains his wife’s safety and recovery.

As of his Facebook post, Nikko had not yet shared the outcome of the emergency operation.

The actor and his family continue to hope for his wife’s successful recovery as they face this painful chapter in their lives.