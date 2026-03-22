Nikko Natividad looks back on life built from almost nothing

With only a durabox cabinet and an electric fan inside a small rented apartment, Nikko and his wife Cielo began their life together. The space was bare, their resources limited, but their shared goal was clear.

The early days demanded sacrifice, patience, and faith. Through it all, Cielo stood by him, enduring the hardships as they slowly worked toward stability.

For Nikko, those struggles became the foundation of everything that followed. They shaped his drive and strengthened his resolve to provide a better life for his family.

Opportunities eventually came, beginning with public appearances after his win in Gandang Lalake. Each one marked a turning point, not just for his career, but for the promise he made during their most difficult days.