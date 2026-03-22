Nikko Natividad looks back on life built from almost nothing

Long before the applause, the appearances, and the opportunities, Nikko Natividad was a young man trying to build a life from the ground up with little to his name but a deep sense of responsibility.
In a candid and emotional conversation with showbiz insider Ogie Diaz, the former Hashtags member revisited a defining chapter of his life, when comfort was scarce but determination was unwavering.
“Nakikitira lang ako noon sa bahay ng tita ko tapos nabuntis ko siya (Cielo) sumugal ako na bumukod kami. Alam mo ang una naming gamit? Aparador lang na durabox saka isang electric fan. Kumuha ako ng apartment na tig 2500, dun lang kami nag start talaga .. nagtiis siya Sabi ko .. ‘Antayin mo unti unti magkakaroon tayo ng mga gamit’
Hanggang sa may mga kumukuha na sakin sa mga Fiesta .. kasi nanalo nako nun sa Gandang Lalake eh.”
With only a durabox cabinet and an electric fan inside a small rented apartment, Nikko and his wife Cielo began their life together. The space was bare, their resources limited, but their shared goal was clear.
The early days demanded sacrifice, patience, and faith. Through it all, Cielo stood by him, enduring the hardships as they slowly worked toward stability.
For Nikko, those struggles became the foundation of everything that followed. They shaped his drive and strengthened his resolve to provide a better life for his family.
Opportunities eventually came, beginning with public appearances after his win in Gandang Lalake. Each one marked a turning point, not just for his career, but for the promise he made during their most difficult days.