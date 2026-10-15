The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

A 38-year-old male teacher sustained a minor head injury in a fire that hit a compound housing a chapel, a training center and warehouses storing furniture and antiques along Kirishima Street in BF International, Las Piñas City, on Thursday morning.

A minor fire broke out on the third floor of the Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) building along Araneta Avenue…

The fire broke out at the Tropical Palace Resort compound and reached the second alarm at around 7 a.m.

By around 9:18 a.m., the fire was declared under control, although firefighters had yet to declare it out as smoke and scattered flames remained, based on initial reports.

The fire damaged the chapel, training center and warehouses within the compound, but the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire as of press time.###