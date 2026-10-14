BSP sees BOP deficits in 2026 and 2027

The Philippines’ balance of payments (BOP) deficit is projected to reach $9.2 billion this year and $8.5 billion in 2027 as elevated oil prices, transport costs and geopolitical tensions weigh on the country’s external position, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

The projected deficit for 2026 is equivalent to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), narrowing to 1.6 percent next year, according to the BSP’s latest BOP forecast released Tuesday.

“These deficits highlight the shock from elevated oil and commodity prices, which continue to weigh on the country’s external position,” the central bank said.

The current account deficit, meanwhile, is expected to reach $19.1 billion, or 3.8 percent of GDP, this year and remain broadly stable at $19.4 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP, in 2027.

“Elevated fuel and commodity prices remain the principal driver,” the BSP said, adding that import growth is expected to slow in the second half of 2026 as businesses and households adjust to weaker domestic activity and high inflation.