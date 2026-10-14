Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the proposed redevelopment would retain Session Road's four traffic lanes while widening its sidewalks by nearly 1.5 meters to provide more space for pedestrians.

BAGUIO CITY — The city government is pushing for the redevelopment of Session Road to ease pedestrian congestion, improve drainage and enhance the appearance of the city's main thoroughfare.

The Baguio City government, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), is undertaking a P180-million drainage…

Under the plan, the existing center island will be removed, while trees planted along it will be relocated to the sidewalks to provide shade.

The City Environment and Parks Management Office is assessing the trees' condition and determining whether they can be safely transplanted.

Officials are also studying the use of the earth-balling technique, which involves transferring mature trees with their root systems and surrounding soil intact to improve their chances of survival.

Magalong said the redevelopment plan had been in preparation for approximately four years in response to increasing traffic congestion and overcrowded pedestrian areas.

Aside from widening sidewalks, the project will include drainage improvements to address long-standing infrastructure concerns along the road.

The mayor said the city government would continue consulting affected stakeholders to explain the proposed changes and address concerns about the redevelopment.

He emphasized that the project aims to maximize Session Road's limited space, improve pedestrian mobility and maintain access for motorists.

The city government has yet to announce a construction timetable or estimated project cost.